The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to make a number of signings during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been told a big money move for Newcastle United and England star Anthony Gordon ‘doesn’t really make sense’.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move for the former Everton forward earlier this summer when Newcastle considered selling one of their key players in what was described as ‘a last resort’ to aid in their battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. However, United’s sizeable demands and the eventual sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest respectively ensured Gordon is highly likely to remain part of the Magpies squad when they kick off their Premier League season with a home game against Southampton on Saturday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon is yet to feature in Newcastle’s pre-season friendly fixtures after he was given additional time to recover from playing a minor role in England’s run to the final of Euro 2024. Although the Magpies star was only given three minutes of on-field action by former Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, he is expected to play a significant role in England’s future after enjoying the most successful season of his career last time out. Gordon scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions and played a leading role as Newcastle battled against injuries and inconsistency to narrowly miss out on a place in European competition following Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win against Manchester City.

The former Everton star remains highly valued by Magpies boss Eddie Howe and is viewed as integral to Newcastle’s plans going forwards. There have been claims Gordon will be offered a new contract upon his return to Tyneside and could form part of the senior leadership group within Howe’s squad ahead of the new season.

There were further claims suggesting Liverpool’s interest in Gordon remains alive and they feel they can secure a big money deal for the Magpies star before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. However, former Sunderland midfielder Don Hutchinson, who had a three-year spell at Anfield during his playing career, has insisted his old club should focus their attention on bringing in an out-and-out striker rather than a winger and identified Napoli hot-shot Victor Osimhen as his preferred option.

He told ESPN+: “You would be better off putting £100 million towards Osimhen. £50 million for Gordon doesn’t really make sense because of the players that Liverpool have got. They have got enough cover. They have a lot of players in wide areas, but what they lack, as we saw towards the end of the season, is that Darwin Nunez was inconsistent. If you are going to spend that little bit more and try and get the number one spot, push the boat out a little bit if you sell Gomez for £30, £40 million, you can make the difference up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osimhen has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea in recent weeks and there have been reports suggesting the Blues are hoping to agree a part-exchange deal that would see Belgium international Romelu Lukaku moving in the opposite direction.