Pundits in agreement over Everton prediction

Many believe that Newcastle’s clash with Everton tonight will be a very closely-fought contest with even the supercomputer unable to split the two sides.

Michael Owen and Mark Lawrenson clearly also share this sentiment with the duo both predicting a 1-1 draw this evening, and giving similar reasons for their predictions:

Owen has predicted the draw in the Mirror, believing that both sides will need time to adjust with a handful of deadline day transfers.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport that: “they (Newcastle) did pretty good business in the transfer window, but it might take a bit of time for this Newcastle team to bed in. They need the three points more than Everton do, but I don't think they will get them.”

Diaby exit ‘inevitable’

Footmercato are reporting that Moussa Diaby’s exit from Bayer Leverkusen is ‘inevitable’ this summer.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa had been linked with a move for the winger who has had a stellar season in Germany, scoring nine goals and grabbing six assists this campaign.

The report suggests that although Villa and Newcastle have shown interest in him, Diaby would prefer to move to a team in the Champions League.

Newcastle Women defeat local rivals

Newcastle United women came out on top of a close-fought affair with Durham Cestria yesterday.

An 86th minute winner from Katie Barker gave Newcastle a 2-1 win and kept them top of the league.

Speaking post-match, full-back Jane Harland shared her delight with the win, saying:

"It feels brilliant to have won. We had a lot of issues thrown our way and a lot of problems to solve but credit to everyone for working so hard to get the vital three points. There’s no feeling like it."

"Durham tested us a little, but we did well to ride it out. (We had to) just wait for our chance, and we knew it would come. With Durham being a local derby, it's always nice to get that win."

Newcastle’s next game is away against Chorley.

