Michael Owen’s damning verdict

Newcastle United are simply ‘conceding too many chances’ according to their former-striker Michael Owen.

Michael Owen believes Newcastle United will taste defeat against Wolves today (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Premier League)

Owen, who played 79 times in a four-year spell on Tyneside, is predicting a struggle for Steve Bruce’s side at Molineux today:

“Newcastle played well in spells away at Watford last week and should have added to their one goal lead when they had it.

“Watford came back to draw the game and could even have won it late on with Josh King’s disallowed goal.

“Newcastle are still winless and are conceding too many chances.” Owen told BetVictor.

“That was a big win for Wolves last week and I fancy them to build on it here.

“I don’t see there being much between these two but I fancy Wolves to narrowly edge it.

“Prediction is Wolves 1 Newcastle 0.”

Elliot Anderson pleased with Tyne-Tees derby victory

Newcastle’s Under-23 side put a halt on their losing-streak last night with a 4-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough Under-23’s.

Anderson played a pivotal role and converted a penalty for United at St James’s Park.

Post-match, Anderson admitted the side were ‘chuffed’ with the win:

"The team's really chuffed with the result after losing our last three league games. We'd been leading at half-time in two of those and today we were in the same situation.

"We came in at the break and we knew we had to pull through this time. We stuck in, defended well and saw the game out.

"It was important (to get the goal in the first-half). We started the game well as a team and scoring was good to get us going and being on the front foot.

"Coming out at half-time, you want to get off to a good start. We did that which took away that bit of pressure of being one-up and trying to defend.

“Being two ahead gives you that bit of breathing space and we managed to improve on that, scoring two more."

