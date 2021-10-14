Former Liverpool target asked about potential Newcastle United move – this was his response

Following the £305million of the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium last week, the Magpies have been linked with countless players from across Europe.

Former Liverpool target Fekir, whose contract expires in 2023, is one of those after reports in Spain claimed Betis feared losing their 28-year-old Frenchman.

“I don't think about offers,” Fekir said when asked directly about Newcastle. “I am very happy here.

Former Liverpool target and now Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

"I am learning every day and I hope it can continue like this. The fans love me, it gives me a lot of joy and I want to give it back to them on the pitch.

“You never know in football, but the truth is that now I don’t think about offers. I’m at Betis and I’m very happy here.

"It is normal that we start talking about a renewal because I only have this year and one more. Let's talk and we'll see.”

