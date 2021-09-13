Former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has announced his retirement from football (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Demba Ba starred for Newcastle during the 2011/12 season where his 16 goals in 34 games helped Alan Pardew’s side qualify for the Europa League.

Despite doubts over his fitness when he signed for Newcastle on a free, having most recently played for West Ham, in total, Ba scored 29 goals in 58 games whilst on Tyneside before he moved to Chelsea in January 2013 after a fairly well-publicised clause in his contract allowed him to move for £7.5m.

In a statement released on Twitter, Ba announced his retirement saying:

"It is with a heart filled with greatness that I announce the end of my playing career.”

"What a wonderful journey it has been. Beside all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions.”

"From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goals to the connection with my teammates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my heart and head.”

Ba continued: "I wanna thank everyone I’ve crossed path and helped me grow, every club and management for giving me an opportunity, the fans for their tremendous support and my family and friends for their unconditional love.”

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU.”

"Praise be to the almighty.”

Ba represented Senegal on 22 occasions and most recently had spells in China and Turkey but had been without a club since early summer.

