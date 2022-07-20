The Swiss full-back is set to fly to London to complete a transfer from Wolfsburg to Fulham worth up to £7million, according to Sky Sports.
Mbabu, now 27, joined Newcastle as a 17-year-old back in 2013 and went on to play three times in the Premier League before being loaned out and eventually sold to Young Boys in 2017.
After leaving Newcastle five years ago, Mbabu posted on Twitter: “I would like to say a warm thank you to all Geordie fans for your wishes and support.
“I will remember all the heartfelt messages you sent me. Now I turn a page. But I will never forget you, the best fans in England.”
Since then, he has established himself for the Switzerland national team and with Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga.
He is now set for a Premier League return with Fulham this summer.