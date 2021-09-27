Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor announces end of 17-year playing career
Steven Taylor is set to hang up his boots at the age of 35.
The former Newcastle United defender has been at A-League side Wellington Phoenix, where he had been captain. Taylor made 268 appearances for his hometown club before leaving in 2016 following relegation to the Championship.
Taylor had been offered a new contract at St James’s Park, but opted to move on as he didn’t want to be a “bit-part player”. Speaking to the Gazette in 2018, Taylor said: “I’d lived my dream (at Newcastle) since my debut against Real Mallorca – but it was time to move on. I didn’t want to be a bit-part player.”
Sir Bobby Robson had handed Taylor his United debut in a UEFA Cup tie against Real Mallorca in 2004. Taylor went onto make 215 league appearances for the club.
The former England Under-21 international also had spells at Portland Timbers, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Odisha after leaving Newcastle.