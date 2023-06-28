Former Newcastle United goalkeeper set for surprise playing comeback – aged 37

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot could be back between the posts next season.

The Greenwich-born player – who spent nine years at St James' Park after signing from Charlton Athletic in 2011 – joined Gateshead as technical director last year after leaving Watford.

Elliot was registered as a player last season, but he did not play a game for the National League club.

However, Gateshead manager Mike Williamson, in an interview with Gateshead's YouTube channel, has revealed that his former Newcastle team-mate is on standby to play next season "if called upon" if the club fails to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

“Rob, he’s here, and he’s been training," said Williamson, who guided Gateshead to the FA Trophy final at Wembley last season.

"He’s been in and around it now for a while, and he’ll be there if we need him, and if called upon, but I can’t really divulge too much. We’ve got our targets, and we’re working very hard to get somebody through the door.”

