Former Newcastle United hero reveals what he thinks Steve Bruce needs to do to win hearts and minds on Tyneside
Former Newcastle United hero Les Ferdinand is backing head coach Steve Bruce to win hearts and minds on Tyneside.
Bruce was not fans’ first choice to replace Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park this summer, following the Spaniard’s exit to the Chinese Super League.
But Ferdinand – who spent two goal-laden seasons with United in the mid-nineties – thinks Geordies will be won around soon, if Newcastle start winning games.
Speaking to TalkSPORT, he said: “I think the fans will love Steve Bruce and enjoy his time at Newcastle if Newcastle win games of football.
“I think no matter who you are, sometimes the managers who go into clubs are not the ideal choice and no one wanted to lose Rafa.
“Whoever was going in there after Rafa was going to get this effect. They see another manager coming in under the same regime and I think it is more to do with that than with Steve Bruce.
“They’ve lost someone who they thought would guarantee them staying in the Premier League.
“Steve has got it all to do. I know his heart is in wanting Newcastle to do well and he will give it his best shot.
“The more games he wins, like the last time out against Spurs, the more he will grow in the hearts of fans and keeping them in the Premier League will have the effect it needs to have for Steve Bruce.”