Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is back in football after agreeing a short-term deal with Championship side Reading.

By Joe Ramage
Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:26 pm

Carroll has been without a club since leaving St James’s Park in the summer after initial links with a move to the Royals failed to materialise.

But the 32-year-old has now agreed a two-month deal as he looks to impress Veljko Paunovic who told the club website: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.

“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”

Former Newcastle United striker has joined Championship side Reading on a short-term deal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Carroll, who has earned nine caps for England, has been the subject of transfer fees totalling £50m in his career including deals taking him to Liverpool and West Ham United.

