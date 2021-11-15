Carroll has been without a club since leaving St James’s Park in the summer after initial links with a move to the Royals failed to materialise.

But the 32-year-old has now agreed a two-month deal as he looks to impress Veljko Paunovic who told the club website: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.

“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United striker has joined Championship side Reading on a short-term deal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Carroll, who has earned nine caps for England, has been the subject of transfer fees totalling £50m in his career including deals taking him to Liverpool and West Ham United.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.