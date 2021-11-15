Former Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham United striker joins Championship side Reading on short-term deal
Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is back in football after agreeing a short-term deal with Championship side Reading.
Carroll has been without a club since leaving St James’s Park in the summer after initial links with a move to the Royals failed to materialise.
But the 32-year-old has now agreed a two-month deal as he looks to impress Veljko Paunovic who told the club website: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.
“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I’m really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months.”
Carroll, who has earned nine caps for England, has been the subject of transfer fees totalling £50m in his career including deals taking him to Liverpool and West Ham United.