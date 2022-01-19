Former Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa reacts after restarting his football career

The former Newcastle United midfielder has signed a deal with Lille until the end of the season. Ben Arfa, 34, had been without a club since leaving Bordeaux last summer.

"Lille’s an ambitious club with a project,” said Ben Arfa. “It's exciting to participate. That's why I came here to Lille. I’m 34 years old. I know myself well. I have known periods without playing. I know in which areas I have to work. I feel good. It's the coach and the staff who will decide when I can play."

Ben Arfa left Newcastle in 2015 after falling out of favour at the club. He went on to have spells at Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Rennais and Real Valladolid before joining Bordeaux in late 2020.

Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates scoring against Bolton Wanderers almost 10 years ago.