Former Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa reacts after restarting his football career
Hatem Ben Arfa’s ready to restart his football career – after a six-month spell without a club.
The former Newcastle United midfielder has signed a deal with Lille until the end of the season. Ben Arfa, 34, had been without a club since leaving Bordeaux last summer.
"Lille’s an ambitious club with a project,” said Ben Arfa. “It's exciting to participate. That's why I came here to Lille. I’m 34 years old. I know myself well. I have known periods without playing. I know in which areas I have to work. I feel good. It's the coach and the staff who will decide when I can play."
Ben Arfa left Newcastle in 2015 after falling out of favour at the club. He went on to have spells at Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Rennais and Real Valladolid before joining Bordeaux in late 2020.
Lille is the 10th club of Ben Arfa’s colourful career.