Ex-Magpies midfielder Alan Smith believes his former club have under-performed in the Premier League so far this season as they sit 18th in the table with just two wins in 21 matches.

But after spending around £90million in the transfer window, Eddie Howe’s side sit just a point from safety with a game in hand on 17th placed Norwich City.

There is still plenty of hope Newcastle can stay up this season, but Smith feels it will be a close one to call.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle and Kieran Trippier (l) celebrate after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It’s going to be tight,” Smith told Offers.Bet.

“Player for player, you look at Newcastle and think they shouldn’t be in the situation that they are in, but they are.

"I’m sure Eddie Howe is looking at the character of players he has brought in as well as their talent, because it takes a certain type of person to help get you out of these situations, to be willing to go there to help fight and get Newcastle out of the situation that they’re in.

Alan Smith of Newcastle United shows his frustrations during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park on August 22, 2010 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“It will be close and I’m sure all of the other clubs down there are thinking exactly the same thing.

"I imagine that it’s going to go right to the wire, and it’s going to be interesting viewing, as there are a lot of big clubs looking to stay in the Premier League. It’s obviously so financially rewarding, and makes it a necessity for people to stay in the Premier League.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.