Former Newcastle United midfielder makes surprise appearance in away end
There was a familiar face in the away end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night.
Former Olympique Marseille midfielder Joey Barton watched the club’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with his son Cassius. Ex-Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba was sent off in the game for a professional foul on Son Heung-min.
Barton – who spent the 2012/13 season on loan at Marseille from Queens Park Rangers – had drank and mixed with fans before the Group D game.
The 40-year-old thanked the club’s supporters for the “welcome” they gave him after the game. The Bristol Rovers manager: “Thank you to the supporters of Olympique de Marseille. The best. Thanks to you, my son and I felt welcome. Always in my heart. Come on OM.”
Barton – who spent four years at St James’s Park in his playing career – took 19-year-old Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan last season. Anderson helped the club win promotion to League One.