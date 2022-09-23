News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former Newcastle United midfielder sends message to Elliot Anderson following contract news

Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has urged Elliot Anderson to ‘kick on’ after signing a new long-term deal at the club.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:26 am

Barton managed Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two last season with Anderson flourishing on loan for the second half of the campaign.

The 19-year-old scored a crucial seventh goal in a 7-0 win for The Gas over Scunthorpe United which saw them promoted on goal difference.

Read More

Read More
Transfer decision made on £25m Newcastle United target as Dan Ashworth 'monitors...

Most Popular

And since returning from his loan spell, Anderson has impressed head coach Eddie Howe and been able to force his way into the first team picture.

This season has seen him make his full debut for the club in the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers while also appearing three times from the bench in the Premier League.

As Anderson awaits his first league start for United, Barton has wished the player the best as he posted on Twitter: “Well deserved mate. Kick on again now…”

Newcastle United's English midfielder Elliot Anderson (R) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elliot AndersonJoey BartonEddie HoweLeague Two