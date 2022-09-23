Barton managed Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two last season with Anderson flourishing on loan for the second half of the campaign.

The 19-year-old scored a crucial seventh goal in a 7-0 win for The Gas over Scunthorpe United which saw them promoted on goal difference.

And since returning from his loan spell, Anderson has impressed head coach Eddie Howe and been able to force his way into the first team picture.

This season has seen him make his full debut for the club in the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers while also appearing three times from the bench in the Premier League.

As Anderson awaits his first league start for United, Barton has wished the player the best as he posted on Twitter: “Well deserved mate. Kick on again now…”