A former Newcastle United defender has landed a coaching role with Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

Former Newcastle United and Wolves defender Mike Williamson has been named as first-team coach at Scottish giants Rangers.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role as manager of Carlisle United midway through last season but will now form a key part of Russell Martin’s coaching staff as the former Southampton manager embarks on his first season in charge at Ibrox.

Williamson joined Newcastle from Portsmouth in January 2010 as former Magpies boss Chris Hughton looked to lead the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. After making his debut in a 2-0 home win against Crystal Palace, Williamson became a regular in the Newcastle side that clinched the Championship title just months after his arrival and went on to make 150 appearances before departing for Wolves in January 2016.

After a one-season spell at Oxford United, Williamson returned to the North East as he joined National League club Gateshead and went on to become player-manager of the Tynesiders 12 months after his arrival. After leading the Heed to the National League North title in spectacular fashion in 2022 and guiding the club to their first ever FA Trophy final 12 months later, Williamson was linked with several EFL managerial roles.

MK Dons won the race for his services and he took the club into the League Two play-offs during his first seven months in charge before a heavy 8-1 aggregate defeat against Crawley Town ended any thoughts of promotion into the third tier. Williamson was named as Carlisle United manager in September last year but his spell at Brunton Park lasted just under five months as the Cumbrians headed towards relegation into the National League.

Russell Martin is aiming to bolster his Rangers squad this summer. | Getty Images

The former Magpies defender will now return to coaching with Rangers and new manager Martin is delighted to link up with his former team-mate once again after confirming the appointments of Williamson and new goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to have Mike and Sal join my team ahead of the new season. I played with Mike at Wycombe Wanderers so we go back a long way, and I know the qualities he can bring to this group. As a player he played at the very top level and is an experienced coach having been a manager himself.

“I am also really happy to bring Sal into the team, he has a lot of experience and a strong track record of developing goalkeepers. After speaking to him it was clear that his knowledge and character will be a real asset to the players and the staff, and I am looking forward to working with them both.”