Carroll was released by Newcastle United last summer and joined Reading on a short-term deal before becoming a free agent in January 2022. The 33-year-old then signed for The Baggies, shortly before former Magpies boss Steve Bruce was appointed as manager.

Carroll played 15 times during his half-season at The Hawthorns, scoring three times before rejoining Reading in September.

Speaking to BerkshireLive, Carroll said: "To be honest, the second day I was there [at West Brom] I regretted being there."

Andy Carroll of Reading applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between Luton Town and Reading at Kenilworth Road on November 01, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Carroll joined a West Brom side sitting fifth in the Championship table and eyeing a quick return to the Premier League. But their season would ultimately fizzle out under Bruce as they finished 10th. Bruce was sacked by West Brom earlier this season with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

Carroll has scored twice in 13 Championship matches for Reading this season. And with the 33-year-old’s short-term deal expiring next month, he is hopeful of agreeing an extension.

When asked about his Reading future, Carroll added: "Hopefully you guys have asked the gaffer [Paul Ince] and he has given you the answer. But I am willing to sign if there is a deal there."

Carroll progressed through the ranks at Newcastle to become an important first-team player at St James’s Park. His form saw him secure a £35million move to Liverpool back in January 2011 – almost 11 years on, he remains the club’s most expensive player sale.