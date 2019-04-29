Former Newcastle United striker hurt in fatal crash

Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has been injured in a fatal minibus crash in Turkey.

Cisse's Alanyaspor team-mate Josef Sural died in the crash three miles from the coastal town of Alanya.

They were returning from an away game against Kayserispor yesterday.

Sural and six of his team-mates, among them Cisse and former Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City defender Steven Caulker, were taken to hospital, according to reports.

And 28-year-aold Sural, a Czech Republic international, later died in hospital.

Cisse. 33, left Newcastle three years ago after four years at the club.