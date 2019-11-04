Former Premier League referee accuses Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron of diving

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Miguel Almiron dived to win the free-kick which led to Newcastle United’s opener at West Ham.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:45 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United is fouled during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Magpies made hard work of a victory down at the London Stadium, having let a three-goal lead slip to one in the closing stages of their last Premier League outing.

And according to Gallagher, the goal which sparked it all off, should never have transpired.

Speaking on Sky Sports News' Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “ I think he (linesman) has got the wrong angle. I think the defender is alongside Almiron. I don't think it's a foul.”

In Almiron’s defence, former defender Stephen Warnock replied: “I think it's a foul - I've done that many times to players! You come across and all it takes is the slightest touch.”

Although Almiron’s goal drought continued, the Paraguayan international put in a man of the match display on Saturday.