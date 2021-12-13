The Foxes opened the scoring at The King Power Stadium after James Maddison was adjudged to have been tripped in the penalty area by Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles. Youri Tielemans converted from 12-yards.

Referee Peter Bankes pointed straight to the penalty spot despite replays showing the Leicester midfielder had made the most of the challenge.

The decision has sparked plenty of debate following the match with Gallagher quick to give his view on the decision.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City celebrates after scoring with James Maddison during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“For me, I think [Maddison] is very very lucky to be given a penalty,” he said on Sky Sports News. “No [I wouldn’t have given it].”

While Newcastle legend Alan Shearer suggested Maddison had dived, other ex-players have given him the benefit of the doubt.

Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock added: “The speed at which [Lascelles] goes in, I think he makes the referees mind up that it’s going to be a penalty.

“Is it clear and obvious? This is now becoming detrimental to the decisions. If you were going to do it for the actual incident and say you’ve been conned and say he’s gone down and dived into that situation then you’d go ‘reverse the decision then’ but we’re not, we’re going on clear and obvious which is what’s causing debates on decisions.”

Former England Women’s international Sue Smith felt the referee made the correct decision.

“I think it’s a penalty,” she said. “I think Maddison is clever, he sees the leg and is going down but I still think it’s a penalty and I still think Lascelles impedes him.”

