Former Sunderland star makes Newcastle United transfer admission that fans will love

The 21-year-old officially returned to Tyneside on Friday in a deal in excess of £20million and was unveiled to the St James’s Park crowd ahead of their Premier League defeat to West Ham United.

His introduction on the pitch was met with rapturous applause from the Geordie-faithful, who watched Willock star from their TV screens last season.

After joining on loan in January, the box-to-box midfielder netted eight goals in 14 matches – including a club-record equalling seven in seven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United welcomed back Joe Willock last week in a deal in excess of £20million. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce made no secret of his desire to re-sign Willock – publicly making him his number one transfer target.

It seemed Willock had a future at the Emirates when he was wrongly denied a goal in the 2-1 pre-season defeat to Chelsea as the ball clearly crossed the line.

However, after much thought and consideration from Mikel Arteta, a permanent sale to Newcastle was sanctioned.

Indeed, it is a decision that has been strongly criticised by ex-England international Bent.

He told talkSPORT: "It’s brilliant news for Newcastle. They’ll absolutely love him up there. But, for Arsenal, it was the worst decision.

"I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go. The guy scores goals from midfield man. I really like him.

"I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent.

"He scores goals, he expects to score, he’s a good mover, makes good runs.”

Willock, a boyhood Arsenal fan, joined the club’s academy aged just four. He progressed up the academy ranks before earning a full-time scholar deal in 2015.

Two years later, his first-team arrived during a League Cup win over Doncaster Rovers. In total, he made 77 senior appearances for the North London side.

Rio Ferdinand, speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, admitted he is “baffled” the Gunners offloaded Willock.

Ferdinand added: "The big one for me is Willock. How many goals did he score last season, eight or nine goals?

“Arsenal are letting goals like that leave the squad. I don't know. I was baffled by that one."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.