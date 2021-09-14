Former West Ham striker reacts to 'devastating' Newcastle United blow, Magpies 'offered' Chelsea midfielder

The 29-year-old injured his thigh in the 2-2 draw with Southampton last month, which forced him to miss Saturday’s defeat at Manchester United.

Steve Bruce initially refused to put a timescale on the striker’s comeback but provided a bit more detail after the game at Old Trafford.

"We still think he’s going to be at least another couple of weeks,” said United’s head coach. “With muscle injuries, you just have to be patient with it. He’s in the gym at the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United heah coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’ll be on the grass."

However, The Athletic reports that he could indeed be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Magpies are set to face Leeds, Watford and Wolves before the October international break as they look to end their winless start to the Premier League season.

‘Wilson is devastating loss’

Former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie says Wilson’s absence is a “devastating loss” – and doubts Newcastle can cope without him.

“It’s not just the goals with Wilson,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “He holds the ball up so well, he’s a real live wire.

“It’s a massive blow to lose him for that long. Obviously the transfer window has shut and Newcastle didn’t sign a striker.

“Wilson is so good on the ball, to get another player like him was always going to be hard.

“He’s so good under pressure, it’s a devastating loss for Newcastle.

“They are really going to struggle without him.”

Newcastle were ‘offered’ Conor Gallagher

Newcastle were offered the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who spoke to the BBC’s Football Daily podcast about United’s difficult transfer window and start to the campaign.

Gallagher was linked with a move to St James’s Park before signing for Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.

“He was offered to Newcastle”, Edwards revealed. “Steve Bruce wanted him. Crystal Palace could go sign Gallagher, but Newcastle can’t.”

“That tells you everything about every single manager, like Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day, are going to be operating with their hand tied behind their back.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.