Former England striker Carlton Cole admitted he ‘loved’ Wilson’s unselfish assist for Jack Grealish in the closing stages of the group stage win. Wilson came on for the final 14 minutes of the match plus stoppage time and could have marked his World Cup debut with a goal.

Jude Bellingham had played the Newcastle forward in on goal but with the shooting angle slightly against him, Wilson opted to pull the ball back for Grealish to find the net with a simple finish.

Although Cole was full of praise for Wilson’s selfless play, he admitted he wouldn’t have done the same thing.

Hossein Kanani of IR Iran and Callum Wilson of England compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I love what Callum Wilson did,” Cole told talkSPORT as host Andy Goldstein responded: “That’s not what you said in there. You turned to Benty [Darren Bent] and screamed: ‘what was he thinking of?'”

Cole then explained: “What I would have done in that situation, because I hadn’t started the game, as a striker, you’re at a World Cup, you want to get on the scoresheet. Put the ball in the back of the net. But this shows what Gareth Southgate is building. He’s building a team.”