Footage has been shared by the club showing players back at Darsley Park for fitness tests, gym work and training as pre-season officially gets under way. New signings such as Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy met up with their new teammates for the first time as the players and coaching staff sported the new 2024-25 Adidas training wear.

There was also some hints regarding squad numbers with Kelly’s training top sporting the No. 25 shirt as previously confirmed while Vlachodimos wore No. 19. There was also an apparent change for Harvey Barnes who has ditched the No. 15 shirt to wear No. 11 on his training gear at least following the departure of Matt Ritchie at the end of the 2023-24 season.

But there are still several key players missing from training. Those on international duty in June and July have been granted extra time off with the exception of Jamal Lewis, who was back at the training ground after a loan spell at Watford despite featuring for Northern Ireland last month.

Harrison Ashby also returned to the club following a loan spell at Swansea City in the Championship.

Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth will return shortly having represented Sweden in two friendly matches in June.

Obviously Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon would have their work cut out in trying to attend a Newcastle pre-season training session while currently preparing for the European Championship final against Spain on Sunday.

Following the tournament, the pair, along with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar, will be given time off before joining up with the squad later in pre-season.

2 . Odysseas Vlachodimos - pictured Joined up with his new teammates this week. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Martin Dubravka - not pictured Has been away with Slovakia at Euro 2024, reaching the last-16. | Getty Images Photo Sales