Four Newcastle United fixtures selected for TV coverage

Four of Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League fixtures have been chosen for live television broadcast.

Broadcasters have chosen to screen live the home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Meanwhile Newcastle's away match at Chelsea has also been selected.

A club statement explained: "Sky Sports will screen Wolves' visit to St. James' Park, which will now be played on Sunday, 9th December with a 4pm (GMT) kick-off, and Manchester United's trip to Tyneside which moves from New Year's Day to Wednesday, 2nd January 2019 (kick-off 8pm GMT).

"BT Sport will screen Rafa Benítez's side's game at Chelsea, which will still be played on Saturday, 12th January 2019 but with a new kick-off time of 5.30pm (GMT), and United's Tyneside clash against champions Manchester City, which has moved to Tuesday, 29th January 2019 (kick-off 8pm GMT)."