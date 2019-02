Staveley witnessed three bids rejected for the Magpies in November 2017 before Mike Ashley abruptly called off negotiations. Here, in timeline style, we remind ourselves just how Staveley's previous attempt to buy the club panned out as talk of another Staveley saga threatens.

1. October 2, 2017\: Staveleys first and only St Jamess Park appearance Her interest wasnt confirmed at the time, but Staveleys appearance in the directors box to watch Newcastles 1-1 draw with Liverpool fuelled speculation that she about to open talks with Mike Ashley. pa Buy a Photo

2. October 3, 2017\: Staveley holds initial talks with Ashleys associate Less than 24 hours later, The Telegraph reported Staveley held talks with Justin Barnes, the man appointed to help find a buyer, stating her intentions hold further talks across the coming days. Getty Buy a Photo

3. October 16, 2017\: Newcastle is put up for sale With 15 days of speculation surrounding Staveleys St Jamess Park appearance, St James' Holdings Ltd, on behalf of Ashley, announced the club up was up for sale. Getty Buy a Photo

4. October 18, 2017\: Staveley to make formal offer Reports suggested Staveley was weeks away from submitting a formal offer as she turned PCP Capital Partners in order to help her secure the suitable funds. Getty Buy a Photo

View more