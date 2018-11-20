Frank Clark reveals what he finds ‘unbelievable’ about Newcastle

Frank Clark says he still can’t believe that Newcastle United haven’t won a trophy since 1969 – as the 50th anniversary of the club’s Fairs Cup triumph approaches.

Clark was this month inducted into the Newcastle United Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

“I never thought I’d be back on Tyneside to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame, and I certainly didn’t expect that when I did Newcastle would have failed to win a major trophy since we lifted the Fairs Cup,” said Clark, who made 457 appearances for the club.

“It’s really disappointing that the club haven’t won a major honour in that time. It’s unbelievable.

“The Hall of Fame and other individual honours you can get playing for this club hadn’t been invented when I played, but it was just terrific that we won a trophy.”

Frank Clark, centre, with former Newcastle team-mate Bob Moncur and Gabby Logan. (Pic: Serena Taylor/NUFC)