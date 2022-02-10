Frank Lampard knew what Newcastle United fans had in store for his Everton players

At the start of the season, fans were chanted against owner Mike Ashley and head coach Steve Bruce.

Both are now long gone, Wor Flags are back – and the atmosphere inside the stadium has changed. Negativity has been replaced by positivity, and Everton manager Frank Lampard knew what to expect on Tuesday night.

Lampard’s team were beaten 3-1 on a night when the club’s fans played their part in backing Newcastle’s players – and unsettling the visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I told them to handle it,” said Lampard, who played at the stadium for Chelsea and West Ham United. “I’ve got experience of this atmosphere – and it’s hot.

“We started to take the sting out of that, which was good, and then we scored a goal – and conceded straight away, which allows the atmosphere to rise. Some things are in games that you can’t control from my point of view, but to be aware of the atmosphere, it’s up to me to explain to players. They were very aware of that.”

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was still smiling when he left the stadium following the win, which lifted the club out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

"Right from when I stepped out, it (the atmopshere) hit me,” said United’s head coach.

Everton manager Frank Lampard.

“Every time I’ve stepped out for a home game I’ve been in awe of what the supporters create in terms of the atmosphere. Hopefully, we can give them many more good memories.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.