Frank Lampard's extraordinary reaction after Newcastle United win to Allan Saint-Maximin's performance

Saint-Maximin was superb in Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Everton last night. The result lifted the club out of the relegation zone.

Everton manager Lampard said: “You have to give Newcastle credit. They’ve come out firing, the crowd were lively. They were very effective in the way they played. We expected the crosses, we expected balls in to (Chris) Wood. It went that way.

"And Saint-Maximin, on a night like this, is pretty unplayable at any level of football, the way he played.”

Everton lost Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina to injuries, and Lampard said: "There were some positives to take, we had some good moments with the front three in the first half, but then we lost two big players in Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina – and things changed. The main thing for me was how we dropped off in the game.”

Allan Saint-Maximin.