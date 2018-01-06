Freddie Woodman handed FA Cup start for Newcastle against Luton

Freddie Woodman will make his Newcastle United debut in this afternoon's FA Cup tie against Luton Town.

Rafa Benitez's side take on the League Two leaders in a third-round tie at St James's Park.

United manager Benitez has named a strong starting XI for the game, which is expected to attract a crowd of more than 43,000.

Goalkeeper Woodman replaced Karl Darlow between the posts.

The 20-year-old – who has had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Crawley Town –helped England's Under-20s win the World Cup last summer.

Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie and Mikel Merino have also been handed starts.

Meanwhile, Olly Lee, son of former Newcastle midfielder Rob, starts for Luton, while Elliot, his brother, is on his bench.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Merino, Murphy; Perez, Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Diame, Hayden, Aarons, Joselu, Saivet, Haidara.

LUTON TOWN: Stech, Potts, Rea, Mullins, Justin, Ruddock, O Lee, Berry, Shinnie, Collins, Hytlon. Subs: Stacey, Cook, Cornick, Gambin, Shea, E Lee, Famewo