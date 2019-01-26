Freddie Woodman keen to put loan 'frustration' behind him at Newcastle United

Freddie Woodman's hoping his patience is paying off at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper is expected to play in this afternoon's FA Cup tie against Watford at St James's Park.

Woodman – who has never faced Premier League opposition – played in both third-round games against Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old, keen to get more first-team experience, was frustrated not to get away on loan last summer.

Newcastle blocked a loan move for Woodman after the England Under-21 international refused to sign a one-year extension to his deal, which expires next year.

Woodman, however, is now on the bench week in, week out in the Premier League with Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot sidelined with injuries.

"I'm delighted to get two games so far this season for Newcastle," Woodman told the club's matchday programme.

"Obviously, it's my parent club, and though I've been on loan and stuff, it's always nice to get games for the team you're actually at. It's been a positive few weeks and we've progressed in the FA Cup, which is important.

"I'm just happy to be involved, and, like I've said, happy to play games."

Woodman has had previous loans spells at Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Crawley Town and Hartlepool United.

"It's been frustrating, because I want to play and get experience, if it's here or elsewhere," said Woodman.

"It's difficult, but I understand the club's situation – it's not their fault, it's not my fault.

"I do try and push myself – maybe I push myself too hard sometimes – to play or get on loan or whatever, but I'm just happy that I've kept my head down, been patient, continued to train well and got my chance in these two games. Hopefully, I've done well."

Woodman made his competitive senior debut for United in last season's FA Cup win over Luton Town.

"I'm a bit more mature this time, knowing that it's a lot different from what I was used to in the reserves," said the Croydon-born player, son of former Newcastle goalkeeping coach Andy.

"The demands are different – when you've got a crowd behind you, they're expecting a certain level of performance.

"I feel like I've definitely matured and hopefully grown as a player. Going to Aberdeen definitely helped me, and obviously the two games I've played this season have too."