The final weeks of Newcastle United’s summer transfer window were dominated by what would be an unsuccessful pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Reports suggested the Magpies made several bids for the England international that ranged from around £45m to £65m. The top end of those offers would have represented a club record deal for Newcastle but, ultimately, they could not tempt their Premier League rivals to part with one of their prize assets and hopes of a deal looked to be ended by Palace’s sale of defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham and an injury to fellow centre-back Chadi Riad.

Speaking about the attempts to land Guehi, Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell said: “Would it have been easier to sit in front of you all with hallmark signings that cost a load of money?" Of course it would. But ultimately have them at the detriment to Newcastle’s ability to grow and high strategic ambitions for Paul Mitchell’s glorification? That’s not the job I’m paid to do. I’m paid to look after the club in the short, medium and long-term."

So what now for United and where could they look for a new defender should they continue their attempts to add a centre-back to their ranks ahead of the January transfer window? There are some familiar names on the free agent list after they could not find a club during the summer.

2 . Marlon Last club: Shakhtar Donetsk | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales