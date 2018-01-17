French side Montpellier in 'advanced negotiations' to sign Henri Saivet

Newcastle United flop Henri Saivet could be on his way to Montpellier this month, according to reports in France.

French newspaper L'Equipe have reported that Montpellier are in 'advanced negotiations' over a move for the Senegal midfielder.

The report states that Saivet would move on loan to the end of the season ahead of a 5million Euro switch in the summer.

Saivet, who cost Newcastle £5.5million when he signed from Bordeaux two years ago, has made just seven first-team appearances for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne but started this campaign with the Magpies, playing in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest in September.

A midfield injury crisis saw him handed his first Premier League start under Rafa Benitez at West Ham on December 23, and after his mistake cost Newcastle a goal after just four minutes, he then equalised with a stunning free kick soon after.

Saivet, however, was then dropped from the squad, though he did appear for the last nine minutes in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Luton a fortnight ago.