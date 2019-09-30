Frenchman set to appear for Newcastle United under-23s at St James's Park

Newcastle United are set to hand Frenchman Ludwig Francillette his Magpies bow at St James’s Park this evening.

By Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on April 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The towering defender arrived from the French sixth tier on a free transfer in the summer, but is yet to make an appearance for the second string to date.

But the club have confirmed the player is likely to feature in the Premier League 2 against Swansea City this evening (kick-off 7pm).

Admission for season ticket holders is free, £3 for adults and £1 concessions.