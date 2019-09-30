Frenchman set to appear for Newcastle United under-23s at St James's Park
Newcastle United are set to hand Frenchman Ludwig Francillette his Magpies bow at St James’s Park this evening.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:23 pm
The towering defender arrived from the French sixth tier on a free transfer in the summer, but is yet to make an appearance for the second string to date.
But the club have confirmed the player is likely to feature in the Premier League 2 against Swansea City this evening (kick-off 7pm).
Admission for season ticket holders is free, £3 for adults and £1 concessions.