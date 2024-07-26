Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes is set to return to Newcastle United following a break.

While Newcastle’s first team returned for pre-season training over a fortnight ago, Guimaraes was one of several players whose return was delayed after a summer of international football. The 26-year-old featured for Brazil as they reached the Copa America quarter-final in the United States.

Miguel Almiron was also given a break after representing Paraguay in the competition while Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka did not travel to Adidas Headquarters in Germany last week after playing in Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is unclear whether the players will be back involved for Saturday’s friendly against Hull City (2pm kick-off) ahead of the trip to Japan next week.

But Guimaraes has teased his return to action by posting a video of himself training individually in Adidas gear with his fitness coach Felipe Neves. The midfielder could be seen doing several exercises, stretches, drills and ball-work as he accompanied the video with the caption: “Getting ready.”

It has been an interesting summer for Guimaraes, who has been subject to transfer interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. He had a £100million release clause in his Newcastle contract that expired last month but interest remains in the midfielder.

But he is set to link up with the Newcastle squad and feature in Japan ahead of the new 2024-25 season. His compatriot and midfield partner Joelinton is also confident Guimaraes will remain on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know him, he loves the club,” Joelinton said via The Guardian. “He loves the fans, he enjoys his life in Newcastle. I think he’s glad to be there for his life as well as for football.

“I think Bruno’s going to stay. He tells me he’s going to come back [this] week and get ready for the season.”

Guimaraes has played 64 matches for club and country since the start of last summer’s pre-season with the majority of those games being starts. During the 2023-24 season, Guimaraes missed just one game for Newcastle due to suspension.