Fresh footage shows Newcastle United & Liverpool target arriving for medical at Champions League club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Juventus have agreed a £21million deal with Nice to sign the 23-year-old midfielder, who will sign a five-year deal at the club. Juve have shared footage of Thuram arriving at Turin Airport and the club’s training ground for his medical on Tuesday, July 9.
The move comes a year after Thuram was subject to serious transfer interest from Liverpool. The midfielder was previously valued at £52million by Nice and reportedly agreed personal terms to join the Premier League club.
Those reports were later played down by Liverpool, who swooped to strengthen their midfield with the signings of Wataru Endō, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister instead.
Newcastle also displayed a keen interest in Thuram with head of recruitment Steve Nickson monitoring the player during the 2022-23 campaign. The Magpies also got a first-hand look at Thuram at St James’ Park as he played for Nice in the Sela Cup last August.
A year on and with Thuram into the final year of his contract, Nice were under pressure to sell him at a cut-price rate or risk losing him for nothing in 2025.
The one-time French international was born in Italy and is the son of former Juventus defender Lilian Thuram and brother of current Inter Milan and France striker Marcus Thuram, who has also previously been linked with a move to Tyneside.
While Newcastle retained an interest in Thuram during the 2023-24 season, they refrained from making a move for the player this summer. The Magpies will welcome Sandro Tonali back from a 10-month suspension next month while Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been tied down to new long-term deals at the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.