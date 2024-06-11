Fresh footage shows £57m Newcastle United duo training with Man Utd star as major decision looms
Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon trained with the England squad in Germany on Tuesday.
All 26 members of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad trained at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 group opener against Serbia (8pm kick-off). Gordon and Trippier trained as expected despite previous injury concerns while Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was back involved after being ruled out with a hamstring injury since February.
Shaw will provide competition for Trippier in the left-back position during the tournament. The Newcastle defender has played at both left back and right-back for England in his three previous major tournaments.
He started the Euro 2020 final at right-back, assisting Shaw for the opening goal against Italy. England eventually lost the final on penalties.
Despite not playing since February, Shaw is hoping to put his injury troubles behind him in Germany.
He told reporters ahead of the trip: “I felt something against Aston Villa [on February 11] and came off at half time.
“It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that. I didn’t train the whole week.
“The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played.”
While Trippier is a tournament veteran for England at this point, it will be Gordon’s first major tournament with the Three Lions having only received his first senior call-up in March. The 23-year-old heads into Euro 2024 on the back of an impressive 12 months which saw him claim Newcastle’s player of the season award after registering 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.
Gordon also helped England Under-21s to European Championship success last summer, being named player of the tournament.
There were some doubts over Gordon’s fitness heading into the tournament after he missed Newcastle’s final game of the season at Brentford and England’s friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park due to an ankle injury. But the winger has since returned to full training and will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up for the opening match along with Trippier.
England have not had two Newcastle players in the starting line-up at a major tournament since David Batty and Alan Shearer at the 1998 World Cup.
