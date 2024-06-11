Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England’s squad trained in Germany ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon trained with the England squad in Germany on Tuesday.

All 26 members of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad trained at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 group opener against Serbia (8pm kick-off). Gordon and Trippier trained as expected despite previous injury concerns while Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was back involved after being ruled out with a hamstring injury since February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw will provide competition for Trippier in the left-back position during the tournament. The Newcastle defender has played at both left back and right-back for England in his three previous major tournaments.

He started the Euro 2020 final at right-back, assisting Shaw for the opening goal against Italy. England eventually lost the final on penalties.

Despite not playing since February, Shaw is hoping to put his injury troubles behind him in Germany.

He told reporters ahead of the trip: “I felt something against Aston Villa [on February 11] and came off at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that. I didn’t train the whole week.

“The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played.”

England's manager Gareth Southgate (R) reacts next to his team player Anthony Gordon during a training session in Jena, eastern Germany on June 11, 2024, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 football championship. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

While Trippier is a tournament veteran for England at this point, it will be Gordon’s first major tournament with the Three Lions having only received his first senior call-up in March. The 23-year-old heads into Euro 2024 on the back of an impressive 12 months which saw him claim Newcastle’s player of the season award after registering 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign.

Gordon also helped England Under-21s to European Championship success last summer, being named player of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some doubts over Gordon’s fitness heading into the tournament after he missed Newcastle’s final game of the season at Brentford and England’s friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park due to an ankle injury. But the winger has since returned to full training and will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up for the opening match along with Trippier.