The 2023-24 season is officially over for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe hopes to use the summer break to get his players back fit for pre-season.

The Magpies endured an injury crisis for the majority of the campaign with nine players ruled out of 20 or more games due to injury or suspension. Even key players such as Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak were into double figures for games missed while the club’s two most expensive signings last summer in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes ranked amongst the highest for the number of games missed this campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes impressively missed just one match for Newcastle all season and that was due to suspension. The Brazilian did not pick up a single injury that ruled him out for The Magpies and impressively went over 11 matches without picking up a yellow card that would have handed him a two-match suspension.

Anthony Gordon almost went the full season without an injury absence but missed out on the final day and subsequent Australia trip with a calf issue.

Newcastle ended the season with a 4-2 win at Brentford to finish seventh in the Premier League. They will now have to wait for the result of the FA Cup final on Saturday to determine whether they qualify for the Conference League next season.

If Manchester United win the FA Cup, they will qualify for the Europa League and Newcastle will miss out on Europe entirely. But if Manchester City win the FA Cup having already won the Premier League, the Europa League spot will pass to Chelsea in sixth place and Newcastle will qualify for the Europa Conference League as a result.

Looking ahead to next season, Newcastle will be hoping to have a less severe injury crisis as they look to build on their seventh-place finish.

