Eddie Howe’s side sit second-bottom of the Premier League table and know that they need to strengthen heavily in the January transfer window in order to beat the drop this campaign.

One area that will be a priority to strengthen is in defence, however, most of the recent transfer gossip has them strengthening in midfield, with one or two huge names linked with a move to St James’s Park.

With that in mind, here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about West Ham's Manuel Lanzini (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fresh twist in Dembele transfer saga

There has been a fresh twist in the transfer saga involving Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele with reports now suggesting that the winger could be set for a contract extension at the Camp Nou.

Dembele is out of contract in summer and was reportedly considering an offer from Newcastle United with the intention of leaving Spain either in January, or as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, reports from Sport, a local news outlet, report that Dembele could sign a short-term contract extension to keep him at Barcelona for another season before deciding on his long-term future next year.

Everton to swoop for Coutinho

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Everton are ‘working’ on a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Rafa Benitez’s side have been decimated with injuries this season and could turn their attention towards the Brazilian in January.

Reports on Monday suggested that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur had been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Coutinho as a way for Barcelona to trim their wage bill.

Newcastle ‘enquire’ about Lanzini

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini on loan in January - according to 90min.com.

Lanzini, 28, has been a regular feature of David Moyes’ team this season, however, he has struggled to start games and instead has had to settle for regular appearances off the bench at the Olympic Stadium this campaign.

The Argentine joined West Ham permanently from Al-Jazira in 2016 and has registered 25 goals and 25 assists in 176 games in all competitions for the Hammers.

