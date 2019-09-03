From Feyenoord to Highbury – An A to Z of 25 key moments, 20 years on from Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United appointment
Today marks 20 years since Sir Bobby Robson was appointed as manager at boyhood heroes Newcastle United.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 16:45
And it’s fair to say it was some ride with the knight of the realm at the helm at St James’s Park.
Champions League football, a trip to Wembley and a run to the UEFA Cup semi-final – Robson’s reign had everything but silverware in it.
Here’s 25 memorable moments in Robson’s time of Tyneside, as remembered by our NUFC writer Liam Kennedy.