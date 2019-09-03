2 Sep 1999: Bobby Robson is announced as the new Newcastle United manager at a press conference at St James Park in Newcastle, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

From Feyenoord to Highbury – An A to Z of 25 key moments, 20 years on from Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United appointment

Today marks 20 years since Sir Bobby Robson was appointed as manager at boyhood heroes Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 16:45

And it’s fair to say it was some ride with the knight of the realm at the helm at St James’s Park.

Champions League football, a trip to Wembley and a run to the UEFA Cup semi-final – Robson’s reign had everything but silverware in it.

Here’s 25 memorable moments in Robson’s time of Tyneside, as remembered by our NUFC writer Liam Kennedy.

1. He's ours!

3 September 1999 - Bobby Robson, the new Newcastle Manager, holds aloft a Newcastle shirt in front of the assembled fans outside St James Park, Newcastle, England.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. First game - Newcastle United win 8-0 (Shearer 5)

Alan Shearer salutes a goal during the Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Carling Premier League match played at St. James's Park, Newcastle, England.

Photo: Clive Mason

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Agony at Wembley - the Gus Poyet curse begins

Rob Lee of Newcastle (middle) celebrates after scoring Newcastle's goal during the FA Cup Semi-final game at Wembley in London, England. Chelsea won the game 2 -1.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Laurent Robert signs - August 2001

The Frenchman, picked up from PSG for around £9.5million, was a gamechanger for Newcastle United.

Photo: Ian Walton

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7