Before last season, when every Premier League game was played behind closed doors and broadcast live on TV, games on a Friday night were a rare occurrence.

Newcastle’s clash with Leeds will be their first league game in front of crowds on a Friday night since April 2019.

Having picked up just one point so far this season, Steve Bruce’s side really need a win and they may look back on their previous 10 games on a Friday night for inspiration when they face Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

United have won five, drawn two and lost just three of these games, outscoring the opposition 18 to 13 in the process.

Here, we look at all 10 of those games and relive some memorable moments from seven-goal thrillers, to yes, that Nottingham Forest game:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. May 14, 2021: Manchester City (h) - 4-3 defeat Newcastle and Manchester City put on an instant-classic in this clash from the end of last season. Both sides came into the game with nothing to play for except pride and both left having put on a seven-goal thriller. Newcastle twice took the lead, through first Emil Krafth and then Joe Willock, however, a Ferran Torres hat-trick proved to be the difference between the sides. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. May 7, 2021: Leicester City (a) - 4-2 victory Possibly Newcastle’s best performance under Steve Bruce, United put Leicester to the sword in this game and went 4-0 ahead after a brace from Callum Wilson and a goal apiece from Joe Willock and Paul Dummett. Two late goals from the host was not enough to dampen spirits post-match. (Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: MICHAEL REGAN Photo Sales

3. March 12, 2021: Aston Villa (h) - 1-1 draw Relegation worries were very much alive during this game and when a Ciaran Clark own-goal put the visitors ahead in the 86th minute, the situation looked hopeless. However, up-stepped captain Jamaal Lascelles to score his second goal in three games to rescue a point deep into stoppage time.(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. November 27, 2020: Crystal Palace (a) - 2-0 victory For 87 minutes, very little happened in this game. However, once again, Callum Wilson was on-hand to win Newcastle three very important points. Joelinton also scored on what was his best performance in a Newcastle shirt to-date. (Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: CLIVE ROSE Photo Sales