Eddie Howe’s side have shipped eleven goals in their last three Premier League matches and have the worst defensive record in the league so far this season.

Leeds United, who have the second-worst record, have conceded five goals less than the Magpies, highlighting the huge job Howe has on his hands in order to keep Newcastle United afloat this season.

However, the January window looks like offering a lifeline to Newcastle and will give their new owners and management team a chance to strengthen the defence.

Here, we list the nine defenders that the bookies believe are most likely to make the move to St James’s Park next month.

Steve Cook Reports recently have suggested that the 30-year-old could be set for a reunion with Eddie Howe having impressed under him at Bournemouth.

Neco Williams The highly-rated Liverpool youngster, understandably, has struggled for regular game time at Anfield this season and has not been able to usurp Trent Alexander-Arnold into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. He is currently 9/1 with Paddy Power to sign for Newcastle United in January.

Conor Coady Coady has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League over the past few years and would add great leadership and experience to a shaky back line. Sky Bet have priced Coady for a move to St James's Park at 15/2.

Lucas Digne As Rafa Benitez begins to stamp his authority on his Everton side, it seems that there is no future for the Frenchman at Goodison Park. Both Newcastle and Leicester City have reportedly shown an interest in Digne and Sky Bet have priced a move to Tyneside for the Frenchman at 6/1.