Newcastle United conceded four goals to Manchester City yesterday and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s side have shipped eleven goals in their last three Premier League matches and have the worst defensive record in the league so far this season.

Leeds United, who have the second-worst record, have conceded five goals less than the Magpies, highlighting the huge job Howe has on his hands in order to keep Newcastle United afloat this season.

However, the January window looks like offering a lifeline to Newcastle and will give their new owners and management team a chance to strengthen the defence.

Reports recently have suggested that the 30-year-old could be set for a reunion with Eddie Howe having impressed under him at Bournemouth.

Here, we list the nine defenders that the bookies believe are most likely to make the move to St James’s Park next month.

Coady has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League over the past few years and would add great leadership and experience to a shaky back line. Sky Bet have priced Coady for a move to St James’s Park at 15/2.

As Rafa Benitez begins to stamp his authority on his Everton side, it seems that there is no future for the Frenchman at Goodison Park. Both Newcastle and Leicester City have reportedly shown an interest in Digne and Sky Bet have priced a move to Tyneside for the Frenchman at 6/1.

De Vrij has long been one of Europe’s most-coveted defenders and has played over 250 times in Serie A for Inter Milan and Lazio. The 29 year-old is currently 6/1 with Sky Bet to sign for Newcastle United.

Ake’s impressive under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth earned him a big-money move to Manchester City last summer, however, he has struggled to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI and with a World Cup on the horizon, he may want to move elsewhere in order to play football. Paddy Power believes he is a 7/2 shot to reunite with Howe in January.

Newcastle were linked with a loan move in the summer for Phillips and with defensive frailties still apparent this season, they could look to move once again for the Liverpool defender. Sky Bet have priced the move at 10/3.

The Dutchman played a pivotal role in Lille’s Ligue 1 triumph last season and has been tipped for a big money move out of France. Newcastle are one of the clubs reportedly interested in his services and Paddy Power have priced a move at 17/10.