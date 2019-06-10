From Jackie Milburn to Alan Shearer: 34 Newcastle-born England internationals
Tyneside has produced some household name England internationals – here, using data from Sky Sports’, we detail every Newcastle-born player to have turned out for his country.
1. Alan Thompson (1 caps)
Born 1973 in Newcastle
Getty Images
2. Alan Shearer (63 caps)
Born 1970 in Gosforth
AFP/Getty Images
3. Peter Beardsley (59 caps)
Born 1961 in Hexham
Getty Images
4. Paul Gascoigne (57 caps)
Born 1967 in Gateshead
Getty Images
