It's set to be a busy window for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

January is expected to be a hugely busy time at St James’s Park, but also a very potentially exciting one for Newcastle United supporters.

Newcastle know that additions are desperately needed in order to survive in the Premier League this season and, for once, they have the resources and the willingness to do just this.

In the world of transfers, you can often get bogged down by the volume of players linked with your team and so here, we offer a little respite and fun.

The first transfer made by Eddie Howe in this simulation was to bring in Brazilian centre-back Sidnei to strengthen the defence. This was something the 32-year-old did expertly as the Magpies qualified for European football.

We have used the game Football Manager to see who they believe are the most likely players to join the Magpies this month.

To do so, we simulated three January transfer windows and listed every player that joined Newcastle United.

Would you like to see any of these join this month?

United’s first big move in January came with the purchase of Yussuf Poulsen from RB Leipzig for a staggering £59m. The Danish striker finished the campaign with eight goals.

The first of a triple raid on Spurs, Fagan-Walcott joined in a £130k deal - one that clearly had eyes on the future.

Doherty was a bit-part player under Antonio Conte and was allowed to leave north London to join Newcastle for a fee of £22.5m.

Howe added to his defence with the purchase of Getafe’s Olivera. In a deal costing £17m, Olivera already showed value for money by the end of the campaign becoming an almost ever-present for the Magpies.

A long-term injury to Ryan Fraser seemingly sparked Newcastle into making a loan move for the Dutchman from Tottenham Hotspur.

Morelos has been linked with Newcastle for a number of seasons in real-life and on this Football Manager simulation, he finally made his move on Deadline Day for £15m.

Just when it appeared their business had been completed, Newcastle swooped for AC Milan’s Kessie. Despite his contract ending in the summer, Newcastle parted ways with £43.5m to bring the midfielder to St James’s Park.

Once again, experienced defenders were on the shopping list for Eddie Howe as Newcastle paid £30m to bring the 30-year-old to Newcastle from Getafe.

In a deal worth £42m, the young French defender was tempted to switch Champions League chasing Eintracht Frankfurt for Newcastle who were languishing in mid-table. An end of season revival saw them narrowly miss out on European football.

Despite failing to impress in his earlier spell in the Premier League at Leicester City, Newcastle paid £24m to sign the Croatian from Hoffenheim. Kramaric usurped Callum Wilson as the main man on Tyneside.

Experience seemed to be the key policy for Newcastle this window as they paid £30m to sign Danilo from Juventus.

The last piece of business conducted by Newcastle in the window was for Sporting Lisbon’s 20-year-old defender Inacio. Hopes were clearly high Inacio could be a future star as the Toon forked out £38.5m for the defender.

In a deal worth more than £50m, Lodi was convinced to switch Atletico Madrid for Champions League chasing Newcastle United - something they narrowly missed out on at the end of the campaign.

Hateboer had become a main man at Atalanta and Newcastle were forced to pay £36m for the Dutch midfielder.

Clearly with one eye on the future, Newcastle swooped for the Wycombe Wanderers star and snapped the attacker up for just £350k.