From PSG, Barcelona and Wrexham: The 18 former Newcastle United players on the move this summer

Just one senior player was brought into the Magpies. Joe Willock was the club’s only permanent transfer with a deadline day move for Santiago Munoz just an 18-month loan deal.

Despite trimming the squad and offloading some ‘squad players’, Steve Bruce was unable to convince the Newcastle hierarchy to spend money to improve his squad.

Things are not looking too rosy at St James’s Park at the minute and it has also been a real mixed bag for the former Newcastle United players that have found new clubs this summer.

Some have found themselves moves to ‘bigger’ clubs with big transfer fees involved, whilst others have seen their contracts run-down at their current club and moved on free transfers.

Here, we take a look at the 18 ex-Newcastle players that have moved clubs this summer:

Kenedy (Chelsea - Flamengo - loan) The Brazilian winger added Flamengo to his long-list of loan destinations away from Stamford Bridge.

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur - Watford - £3m) Sissoko left Newcastle for £35m in 2016 and enjoyed a fairly successful spell at Spurs which included an appearance in a Champions League Final. However, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo didn't see a future for the Frenchman at Spurs.

Kazenga Lualua (Luton Town - Genclerbirligi Ankara - free) Unlike his brother Lomana, Kazenga LuaLua failed to make an impression whilst at Newcastle. Following spells at clubs such as Brighton, QPR and Luton Town, he now plays his football in Turkey.

Shane Ferguson (Millwall - Rotherham - free) Ferguson's six-year stay at Millwall ended this summer when he moved to Rotherham United on a free transfer.