'From Rafa Benitez and Kylian Mbappe to Steve Bruce and Jack Colback' - Newcastle United fans react to their new head coach appointment
It’s fair to say the appointment of Steve Bruce has not gone down too well with Newcastle United’s fans.
A summer that started with so much optimism has unravelled very quickly on Tyneside.
Here’s what United fans have been saying about the appointment of Bruce as head coach.
@DobbySolanoNUFC - And with that the biggest downgrade in football history is complete 👏🏼
@Jackrogers567 - Should get behind him not his fault This is all Ashley
@simmas78 - I can announce that me and my son won't be renewing our season tickets. Enjoy trying to avoid relegation, don't care whether or not you succeed, it's not success, you're no longer a football club.
@ChrisRickaby2 - Time to tidy away that #NUFCTakeover hashtag for another summer.
@pjwhitfield - Any self respecting Premier League club would have Bruce way down their list of targets. All but #nufc would end up getting that far down the list.
@UncleBingo - Depressing and disgusting in equal measures. The club is #NUFC in name only. #BruceOut #AshleyOut #BoycottNUFC
@tommonufc - I'll get me coat
@jimmypinky - Gobsmacked. I will no longer have anything to do with NUFC. I don't support them any longer. . They don't support me.
@loftybroon - Newcastle fans don't need the faceapp aging filter, Mike Ashley puts enough years on us as it is 🙈🙄 #faceappchallenge #NUFC
@sastevenjessica – Dear @NUFC I'm done, done with the lies, done with going backwards, done with the club I love #AshleyOut #BruceOut #nufc I'll be taking my cash somewhere else, Have fun in championship ashley
@jimmyangel3 – 6 weeks ago I legit thought that Rafa would buy us Mbappe. Today we are trailing Wolves 3-0 in China, Jack Colback is in Midfield and Steve Bruce is the manager. How did that happen? #nufc #BruceOut