Newcastle United currently have a full 25-man squad for the Premier League, meaning any incomings in January must be balanced out by players leaving the club.

Assuming they will be active in the January market, and all reports suggest they will be in order to try and avoid the drop, then there may be a few players that leave St James’s Park this winter.

It could be a time of great upheaval at Newcastle but, like any club, they have had to deal with squad changes in the past.

So what has happened to the players that left Newcastle United for large sums of money?

Here, we have listed the 11 players that left Tyneside for the highest transfer fees and have detailed how their career progressed, or stagnated, after leaving St James’s Park:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Andy Carroll Following his £35m move to Anfield in January 2011, Carroll struggled with injuries at both Liverpool and then at West Ham. His free transfer to Newcastle in 2019 promised much, but after registering just one goal in two seasons during his return to St James’s Park, he was released this summer and is yet to find himself a new club. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Moussa Sissoko After initially struggling to adapt to life at Tottenham Hotspur, Sissoko soon became an important part of the side and even featured in their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in 2019. Sissoko now plays for Watford after moving to Vicarage Road in the summer. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Ayoze Perez Whilst many were disappointed to see Perez go, the £30m fee they received was seen to be very good business for Newcastle United. Perez still plays for Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers but has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the first-team since moving to the King Power stadium. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

4. Georginio Wijnaldum Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool following just one season at Newcastle United. After spending five seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League during that time, the Dutchman moved to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales