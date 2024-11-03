The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as one Magpies star attracts interest from Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is reportedly facing a major decision over his future after four Premier League clubs were linked with a move for the Magpies star.

The former Coventry City frontman remains sidelined with a back injury that has preventing him from making an appearance in any competition so far this season and is now unlikely to return to contention until after the upcoming international break. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s impressive home win against Arsenal, Magpies manager Eddie Howe stressed there could be a need for patience with Wilson as he closes in on a return from injury.

He said: “He’s doing ok, he’s building his load again. There was no real injury but a feeling in his body he couldn't push as hard as he wanted to push and needs to push to play at this level. Physically you have to be perfect at this level. We’ll make a decision but he’s definitely out of this game and we’ll make a decision on how he feels for Nottingham Forest but with the two week gap, it probably makes sense to wait.”

Should Wilson return after the international break, he will come into contention for home games with West Ham United and Liverpool, as well as away days at Crystal Palace and Brentford - and it is the latter that have been named as one of four clubs considering a move for the Magpies star.

The Sun have reported Wilson is ‘open-minded’ about a possible departure from St James Park over the coming months and is ‘keen to try and secure more game-time’ with Alexander Isak now firmly established as Howe’s first-choice frontman. Wilson will enter the final six months of his current deal at Newcastle in the new year and there has been little indication over any progress in talks over a new contract. Despite Wilson reportedly drawing interest from clubs in Serie A, La Liga and the Saudi Pro League over the last year, the report claims a quartet of Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation on Tyneside.

Fulham, Palace and Southampton are all claimed to be keen on Wilson - but it is Brentford that are ‘in pole position’ for the nine-times capped England international as they look to replace Ivan Toney following his departure to Saudi club Al-Ahli earlier this season.