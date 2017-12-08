Fulham star looks set to reject any fresh £20m Newcastle bid

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney says he is committed to the club despite interest from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Magpies, with reports of a £20million bid turned down in January.

Newcastle boss Benitez remains an admirer of the Scottish international, but Cairney says he's happy at the Championship club.

“You can’t put a price on happiness,” he told the Evening Standard. “Last season I was extremely happy on and off the pitch and that’s when you play your best football. I wanted to show my happiness to the fans, let them know that I want to be here and try to take Fulham forward.

“I love playing football here. That’s what I want to do.

“I feel a responsibility to Fulham. It’s been great ever since I arrived. I enjoy playing football, I really enjoy playing it at the Cottage and long may it continue.”

Cairney recently signed a new contract at Fulham that will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2021. His performances last season, where he scored 13 goals, attracted Benitez's attention, and the midfielder says it is a huge honour that the former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss is keen on him.

“It’s a massive accolade that [Newcastle boss] Rafa Benitez wants me,” Cairney said.

“It’s a pat on the back to myself I guess, to know that other managers appreciate what I’m doing.”