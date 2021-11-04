Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Southgate’s message to Newcastle target

Gareth Southgate named his latest England squad for the upcoming round of international fixtures and, as usual, there has been plenty of debate about inclusions and omissions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Southgate believes Jesse Lingard needs to play more in order to get himself back into the England squad (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One man that has been left out is Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Southgate has delivered a message to the midfielder on how to get back into his side, a message that will prick the ears of Newcastle United supporters.

Newcastle have been linked with a move in January for Lingard and as he struggles for game time at Old Trafford, a move to Tyneside could appeal to the 28-year-old, especially considering Southgate’s reasoning for leaving him out his latest squad:

“With Jesse and Jadon [Sancho], they just aren’t playing a lot of football compared to the other players in their positions,” Southgate said.

“I know people say I’m inconsistent, but I don’t think I am. If you’re playing regularly for your club, you’ve got a much better chance of us assessing your level compared to the rest of the group.”

Wilson nominated for Goal of the Month

Callum Wilson’s strike against Crystal Palace has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month.

Unsurprisingly, at the time, Wilson described the overhead kick as his ‘best’ goal whilst at Newcastle.

This strike will compete against goals from Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Che Adams and Mason Greenwood whilst Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has two goals nominated.

You can vote for Wilson’s goal here.

Arsenal loanee on Toon radar

Reports from France suggest that Newcastle United could be targeting an on-loan Arsenal player to bolster their midfield.

FootMercato report that Matteo Guendouzi is on Newcastle’s radar and they could be prepared to swoop ahead of Marseille to secure his signature.

Guendouzi is currently on loan at Marseille and could join the Ligue 1 side permanently in the summer if certain conditions are met.

Guendouzi was a regular at Arsenal before a reported falling out between himself and Mikel Arteta resulted in the Frenchman being sent away from The Emirates on loan.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.